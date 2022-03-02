INmune Bio (INMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect INmune Bio to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INMB stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INMB. B. Riley dropped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

