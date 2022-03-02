Truist Financial Comments on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of CCRN opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $812.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

