Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dana Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

DAN stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Dana has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

