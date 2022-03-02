Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.60. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.47.

FANG opened at $136.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

