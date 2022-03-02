Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

