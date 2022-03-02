Comparing Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Expro Group and Subsea 7’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million 4.42 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -9.54 Subsea 7 $3.47 billion 0.59 -$1.09 billion ($0.23) -30.09

Expro Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Subsea 7. Subsea 7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Subsea 7 -1.46% -0.96% -0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expro Group and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Subsea 7 0 3 6 0 2.67

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Expro Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Subsea 7 (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

