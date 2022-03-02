GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

