Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €61.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €61.00 ($68.54) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.12 ($74.30).

ETR FME opened at €56.20 ($63.15) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($79.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

