FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

FONR stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.89. FONAR has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in FONAR by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in FONAR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in FONAR in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FONAR by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

