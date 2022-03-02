Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €35.00 by Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SKB opened at €22.25 ($25.00) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $367.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €23.32 ($26.20) and a 1-year high of €32.65 ($36.69). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

