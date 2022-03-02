Barclays Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.60 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been given a €4.60 ($5.17) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.66) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.41 ($3.83).

AF stock opened at €3.76 ($4.23) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($16.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.08.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

