National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 750 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $202,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

