Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $170.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.51. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%.
About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.
