Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $170.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.51. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

