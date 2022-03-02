Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.59. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.