StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

