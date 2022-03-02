China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Update

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 35,500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,039,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHNC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. China Infrastructure Construction has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of cement. It produces ready-mixed concrete for developers and the construction industry. The company was founded on February 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

