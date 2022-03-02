Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 9.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Seer traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 11,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 434,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.92.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seer (SEER)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.