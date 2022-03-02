Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 9.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Seer traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 11,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 434,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seer by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Seer during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.92.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

