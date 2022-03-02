iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IAI)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 11,724% compared to the typical daily volume of 34 put options.

Shares of IAI opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1-year low of $89.50 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

