Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading 9.3% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.19. 149,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,019,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,519,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

