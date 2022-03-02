First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,604 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 525 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

