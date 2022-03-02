Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

