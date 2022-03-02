Brokers Issue Forecasts for Höegh LNG Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $4.40 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,850,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

