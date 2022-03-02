NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $8.21. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 10,803 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

