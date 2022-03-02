Analysts Issue Forecasts for Latch, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Latch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Latch’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Latch alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Latch has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Latch during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Latch by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.