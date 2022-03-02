Piper Sandler Weighs in on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $65.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

