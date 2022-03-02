Weibo (WB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WB opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

