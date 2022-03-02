NeoGames (NGMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect NeoGames to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NeoGames by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NeoGames by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NeoGames by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NeoGames by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist Financial cut their target price on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

