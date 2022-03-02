StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

