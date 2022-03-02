StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
