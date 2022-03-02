Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
Eltek stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Eltek (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
