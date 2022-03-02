Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Eltek stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

