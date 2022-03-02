StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
FNHC opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38. FedNat has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
