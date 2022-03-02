StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FNHC opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38. FedNat has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

