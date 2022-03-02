StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

CYCC opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

