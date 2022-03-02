StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
CYCC opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.95.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
