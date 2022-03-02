Brokerages Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will report $19.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $58.30 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $154.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 666,935 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $679.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.37.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

