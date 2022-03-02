Brokerages Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will report $19.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $58.30 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $154.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.
Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $679.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.37.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
