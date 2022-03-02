BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Head to Head Contrast

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BuzzFeed and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67 Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 0 1 0 3.00

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.41%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 8.15% 8.54% 4.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.19 billion 0.53 $139.80 million $0.91 6.14

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats BuzzFeed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and Macedonia segments. The company was founded on December 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

