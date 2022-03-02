Analyzing Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) and Its Competitors

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS: SVBL – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Silver Bull Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -37.51% -33.70% Silver Bull Resources Competitors -1,075.77% 3.27% -1.53%

21.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Silver Bull Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources Competitors 716 2416 2796 119 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Silver Bull Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silver Bull Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A -$2.25 million -4.13 Silver Bull Resources Competitors $7.59 billion $1.23 billion -8.07

Silver Bull Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silver Bull Resources peers beat Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Silver Bull Resources (Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

