Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will announce $14.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.54 billion to $15.03 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $61.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.62 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $64.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.72 billion to $65.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.85.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

