Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Billion

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will announce $14.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.54 billion to $15.03 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $61.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.62 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $64.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.72 billion to $65.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.85.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.