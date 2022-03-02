Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PME opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -1.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

