Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.36. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.