StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

