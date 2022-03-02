Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.68.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.
