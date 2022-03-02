Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

