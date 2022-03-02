Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPOF stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPOF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

