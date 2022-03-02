Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TMCI stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $253,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,279 shares of company stock worth $5,075,843 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after buying an additional 832,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 224,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 176,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 156,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 140,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

