Titan International (TWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TWI opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $681.19 million, a PE ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 2.62. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Titan International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

