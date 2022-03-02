Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,490,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

