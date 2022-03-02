Overstock.com, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,987,000 after purchasing an additional 46,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Overstock.com by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

