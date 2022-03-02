Brokers Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

RVLV opened at $45.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $89.60.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,223 shares of company stock worth $7,688,382. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

