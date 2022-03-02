Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PODD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

PODD opened at $260.84 on Monday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,134.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

