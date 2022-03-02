Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SNFCA stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Security National Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

