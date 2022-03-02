StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TAIT opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Taitron Components by 106.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.