StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Barclays PLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

