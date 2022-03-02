Dana (NYSE:DAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 9998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

